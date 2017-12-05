Roman Reigns On John Cena’s Mic Work (Video), Brie Bella – Daniel Bryan In-Ring Video, WWE Stock

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Brie Bella getting back into the ring with husband Daniel Bryan, Nia Jax and Nikki Bella. We’ve noted how The Bella Twins are looking at making a return to WWE in 2018 some time.

– WWE stock was down 1.13% today, closing at $28.77 per share. Today’s high was $29.68 and the low was $28.73.

– Below is another clip from the premiere of Corey Graves’ new “Straight To The Source” series on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns as the first guest. Regarding his recent feud with John Cena, Reigns admits Cena is the best on the mic, saying he’s really good at spinning and delivering but once they get in the ring, that’s Reigns’ playground. Reigns says hopefully in another 5-10 years he’s pulling the best out of people like Cena did with him. Reigns says he can honestly say that Cena brought him up and he appreciates that.