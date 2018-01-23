Roman Reigns On Losing To The Miz, RAW 25 Social Media Stats, The Bella Twins

– Below is backstage video of The Bella Twins at last night’s RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City. The Bellas were brought out on stage with other female Superstars from the past, including WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Kelly Kelly and a few others.

– Monday’s WWE RAW 25 special ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 2,364,000 total interactions this week – 1.176 million on Facebook and 1.88 million on Twitter. This is way up from last week’s show, which drew a total of 658,000 interactions – 384,000 Facebook interactions and 274,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following on losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to The Miz on last night’s RAW 25 episode: