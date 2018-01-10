Roman Reigns On The Miz’s Title Shot, WWE RAW Social Media Stats, More

– Courtesy of Big E’s Twitter, below is video of The New Day promoting the new WWE Mayhem mobile game:

It's WWE arcade action in the palm of your hand! Download today on the @AppStore and bring on the #WWEMayhem.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 580,000 total interactions this week – 374,000 on Facebook and 206,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew a total of 545,000 interactions – 333,000 Facebook interactions and 212,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who got the worst of Braun Strowman’s attack on RAW this week. As of this writing, 81% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while the rest voted for Kane. Lesnar will defend against both big men in a Triple Threat at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th.

– As noted, the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd will feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defending against The Miz. Reigns tweeted the following warning: