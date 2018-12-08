Roman Reigns Pulled From Event Due To Schedule, Becky Lynch Replacing Charlotte Flair

The ACE Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona has announced that Roman Reigns will be unable to appear on Friday, January 11.

While Reigns was on the sidelines for the recent Georgia Tech vs. Georgia college football game, the ACE Comic Con gig was to be Reigns’ first public signing appearance since announcing his battle with leukemia back in October. Reigns has not appeared on WWE TV since that RAW episode but there is speculation on The Big Dog making a non-wrestling appearance on the upcoming WWE Tribute to the Troops special.

Fans who previously purchased tickets to meet Reigns for autographs and photo-ops will receive automatic refunds, as explained in the tweet below.

ACE announced earlier this week that Charlotte Flair will be unable to appear on January 11 due to a schedule change. She is being replaced by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Previously purchased tickets for Flair are being transferred to the same items for Becky.

Alexa Bliss and Lilian Garcia are still scheduled to appear at ACE on January 11.

