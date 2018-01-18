Roman Reigns Responds To Steroid Allegations

We noted earlier that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns was recently implicated in a steroid ring along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, by jailed steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez of Wellness Fitness Nutrition, LLC. Rodriguez was arrested in February 2017 after his Iron Addicts gym in Miami was raided by the DEA following a year-long investigation.

Reigns issued the following statement on the accusations through WWE:

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program.”

Reigns was suspended in the summer of 2016 for a WWE Wellness Policy violation but it was reported then that he tested positive for Adderall.