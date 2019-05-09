Roman Reigns recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed some advice that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave him when he returned from battling leukemia earlier this year. Vince told him to slow down and enjoy every moment in life.

“Now that I’m back, I’m enjoying every moment,” Reigns said. “That goes back to what Vince McMahon told me. Vince said to me, ‘Be present.’ He said, ‘Be there with your family and friends, and absorb everything you can. Maximize all that you can.'”

Reigns also spoke about starring in the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw movie with cousin The Rock later this summer. Reigns said his spirit felt a renewed sense of energy when the former WWE Champion asked him to play a member of his family in the movie.

“Creating with Dwayne, who is starring and producing the film, and going all-in with him felt good on so many levels,” Reigns said. “Hopefully everyone takes to it, enjoys it, and gets lost in it.”

Reigns continued about spending time with The Rock and it sounds like The Great One has an interest in The Big Dog’s future.

“DJ still lights up when we talk about my career and different bookings. There was a light in his eyes every time he was talking about my future,” Reigns said.