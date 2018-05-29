Roman Reigns Update, Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler Promo, Titus Worldwide Talks Titles (Video)

– Below is video of Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews talking to Mike Rome after The B Team’s Memorial Day BBQ on this week’s RAW, which ended in tag teams throwing food at each other. As noted, next week’s RAW will feature Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas, Titus Worldwide and other teams competing in a Battle Royal to determine new #1 contenders for RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy at WWE Money In the Bank.

Crews says the unseasoned coleslaw stuck in his ear doesn’t matter because Titus Worldwide has a new opportunity in front of them and a Battle Royal speaks their name. Titus says he’s a former Tag Team Champion and Titus Worldwide has been talking about a reign together since they formed the team, and now they have the chance to bring gold home because of this Battle Royal. Titus says they need to get with Dana Brooke and make sure she has the numbers right so she can then make sure the equation is Titus plus Apollo equals Tag Team Champions.

– No word yet on why Roman Reigns missed this week’s RAW TV show in Richmond, Virginia but he also had Sunday’s live event in Hampton, VA off. As noted earlier, Reigns, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, is also scheduled to have next weekend’s live events off but will be back on the road at next Monday’s RAW in Houston, Texas. Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is booked for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– Below is a promo for this Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode, featuring NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler putting the title on the line against Dakota Kai in the main event: