Roman Reigns Updates On Leukemia Battle & WWE Status

Roman Reigns is said to be just starting treatment for leukemia, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Word from WWE is that any discussions regarding a timeframe for Reigns’ return to the ring are a long way off.

Reigns was recently announced for a January 11, 2019 ACE Comic Con appearance in Arizona but there’s no word yet on when he will start making WWE appearances again.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with Al Arabiya English and talked about Reigns battling leukemia for a second time.

“It threw everything up in the air. It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright,” Rollins said. “I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically. He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a rollercoaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.”