Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe Again (Video), Braun Strowman On Kane, Rich Swann

– As noted, Rich Swann won a Fatal 4 Way on this week’s RAW to qualify for an upcoming singles match to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Another Fatal 4 Way will take place next Monday night with the winner facing Swann the following week to crown a new #1 contender for the title match that will take place the week after that.

In the Fallout video below, Swann talks to Mike Rome after the win. Rome says it’s been about a year since Swann held the WWE Cruiserweight Title but on RAW he took a big step in getting it back. Rome asked what has changed in the last year and Swann says what changed is him not having the title. Swann gets hyped up and says he’s getting to close to becoming a two-time champion – that’s what’s different.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following after destroying Kane in the closing segment of this week’s RAW:

– It looks like the next challenge for WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns may come in the form of Samoa Joe. For those who missed it, this week’s RAW saw Joe attack Reigns from behind following Reigns’ successful title defense over Elias. Video from the segment can be seen below: