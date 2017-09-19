Roman Reigns Wins Post-RAW Street Fight (Video), New Asuka RAW Promo, Emma

– Below is the latest promo for Asuka’s upcoming WWE RAW brand debut:

– While Michael Cole noted on RAW that Emma took the week off following the weekend WWE live events in her homeland of Australia, it appears she was backstage for this week’s RAW but not used. Emma tweeted the following on Bayley being added to the RAW Women’s Title match at No Mercy with she, champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax. Emma did not appear on this week’s show but the other 5 competitors in the match did.

I started the #WomensRevolution & earned myself a Championship match! I deserve a week off, not an extra opponent! 🙄 #WWENoMercy #RAW — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) September 19, 2017

– The dark main event after this week’s RAW in San Jose saw Roman Reigns defeat Braun Strowman in a Street Fight. You can see video from the match below: