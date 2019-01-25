Roman Reigns On His WWE Return & New Movie Role With The Rock

As noted, The Rock announced today that Roman Reigns will have a role in the “Hobbs & Shaw” Fast-spinoff movie that hits theaters in August of this year. Reigns will play Rock’s brother.

Reigns took to Instagram today and commented on the role. He wrote, “The time I‘ve spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the @wwe @therock @universalpictures and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise.”

Reigns also noted that the support from everyone has pushed him to get back into the WWE ring as soon as possible.

You can see Reigns’ full post with comments below, along with the photos and the original post from The Rock: