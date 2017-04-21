Roman Reigns WWE Status Note, Lana Working NXT Shows, Brie Bella Video

– Below is Brie Bella’s “Baby Watch” video at 38 weeks pregnant as she and Daniel Bryan prepare to welcome their first child, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson:

– Roman Reigns is not booked for the weekend WWE live events, likely due to his brother Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i passing away this week at the age of 47. F4Wonline.com adds that Reigns is booked for Monday’s RAW.

– Lana, who is set to make her WWE SmackDown debut soon, is back working WWE NXT live events in Florida this weekend. She defeated Ruby Riot last night in Tampa.