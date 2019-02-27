Roman Reigns WWE Status Update, WrestleMania 35 News On Reigns And John Cena

WWE has added Roman Reigns to all RAW TV events through the May 6 episode in Cincinnati.

Reigns will likely be added to the May 13 RAW TV tapings in London, England as he’s also already being advertised for several events on the annual post-WrestleMania 35 European tour.

Regarding Reigns working non-televised live events, WWE has not added Reigns to those shows in the United States yet, but they do have him listed for the live events on the tour in Brussels, Marseille and Paris.

There’s no word yet on who Reigns might face at WrestleMania 35 but officials are having talks about his spot on the card, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. WWE officials are currently figuring out where to put Reigns on the WrestleMania card and there are said to be multiple options on the table.

On a related note, it was also reported that John Cena’s WrestleMania 35 match is still being discussed. “Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play,” @Wrestlevotes wrote on WrestleMania plans for Cena and Reigns.