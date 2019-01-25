Ronda Rousey Addresses Reports On Her WWE Future, Talks Sasha Banks & More

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey spoke with ESPN today and commented on the reports that she is on her way out of WWE within the next few months.

As noted, it’s now believed that Rousey will take a break from WWE some time around WrestleMania 35, to expand her family with husband Travis Browne. Rousey reportedly told WWE officials about the break back in November around the Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE confirmed this week that Rousey is under contract until April 10, 2021.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” Rousey said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day. I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

ESPN noted that their sources say WWE would have “plenty of ways” for Rousey to stay involved once she has children. She also has a number of entertainment projects she has produced or is producing.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things. It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, ‘Hey, surprise twist, I’m pregnant.’ That would be fun. There’s a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we’ve gotta make as a family. I’m trying to figure it out as I go along.”

Looking back on her first year in WWE, Rousey said she never thought she’d be any good as an actual wrestler.

“I didn’t think I’d be any good as an actual wrestler,” she said. “I thought I would be pretty much just a gimmick that got old after a couple of months.”

Rousey also talked respect and her opponent for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Sasha Banks.

“I’ve been very extremely respectful to Sasha Banks and I haven’t received any of that respect back,” Rousey said of their current storyline. “I feel like I’ve never gotten respect where it’s due, and she feels like I basically get a bunch of opportunities that I haven’t earned because I have been here less than a year and I already have a title.”

She continued, “The more people think that we hate each other the better. It’s like being in ‘Game of Thrones.’ The chick that’s playing Daenerys and the chick that’s playing Cersei, those actors don’t actually hate each other but the more that they can get you invested in it, the more successful ‘Game of Thrones’ is. If I’m playing Cersei, I don’t give a s— if you hate Cersei’s guts, I care that you love ‘Game of Thrones.'”