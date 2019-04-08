Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins last night at WrestleMania 35. Following his loss, the former two-time former WWE Universal Champion is not being advertised for any upcoming WWE dates. This also includes tonight’s RAW After Mania event in Brooklyn, NY.

‘The Beast Incarnate’ has re-signed with WWE to short term deals sporadically since his return to the company in 2012. Lesnar’s most recently signed deal is reported to have expired on Sunday. This deal was apparently locked in last November.

ESPN reported last week on their SportsCenter show that Lesnar is in talks with UFC. Lesnar is expected to be taking on current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in the near future. Brock has negotiated with UFC in the past when his contract has been close to expiry.

Former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is also not being advertised for any shows following tonight’s RAW After Mania. Rousey is reportedly currently signed to a multi-year deal with WWE. It is apparently common knowledge in WWE that Ronda would be taking a break after Mania. The ‘Rowdy’ one of course lost her Championship in the ‘Winner Takes All’ match at last night’s WrestleMania. Her bout was the first ever Women’s Division match to headline a WrestleMania show.

