Ronda Rousey Backstage Chamber Video, The Miz On Getting No Respect, More

– Below is new video of Ronda Rousey arriving to tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for her RAW contract signing segment. Rousey says this is the first time she’s walked into an arena smiling. She says this is a lot different and it’s still a high-pressure situation but not as high-pressure as she’s dealt with during her UFC days. Rousey says she’s here to have a good time, sign her contract, tell everyone she’s proud to be here and hopefully go on to RAW tomorrow.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be the special guest for tonight’s Social Lounge segment on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show. Fans can tweet their questions with the #AskAngle hashtag.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 69 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 36.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following on being left off Elimination Chamber promotional material at the airport in Las Vegas: