Ronda Rousey Blasts Becky Lynch For Getting Hurt & Being Weak, Talks WWE Survivor Series Match

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and posted choice words for Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Rousey taunted Becky for not being cleared to compete in their Survivor Series match on Sunday, calling her The Millennial Man. Rousey wrote, “Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy.”

Regarding her match with Flair at Survivor Series, Rousey gave Flair some props but said she’s just a stand-in for the beating. Rousey said she will send Lynch a piece of Flair as a souvenir.

As noted earlier today, WWE still has plans to do Lynch vs. Rousey, likely at WrestleMania 35.

You can see Rousey’s full post below.