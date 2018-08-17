Ronda Rousey Changes Original Plans, Now Wants To Extend Her WWE Career, Has New Moves

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with ESPN and reiterated how she still wants to start a family but the timeline may change because she’s really loving her time with WWE.

Rousey stated back in January that he had a “set timeline” to her WWE commitment because she and husband Travis Browne wanted to have kids. However, she’s enjoying her WWE career so much that she’s now re-thinking any time limits.

“I love this way more than I ever thought I would. We had a set timeline set, and now we aren’t so sure about it because I love it so much. I guess that’s the best thing that could’ve happened, that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it’s such a joy to be a part of every day.”

Rousey also talked about making her WWE video game in the upcoming WWE 2K19 release and said she has a lot of moves in her move-set that she hasn’t been able to show yet.

“My [wrestling] move set is kind of still evolving and taking shape, so I’d be really interested in to see what they actually come up with [in 2K19]. There’s a bunch of stuff I haven’t even been able to show yet, that I’ve been keeping in my back pocket.”