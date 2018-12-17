Ronda Rousey – Chris Benoit Gear Note, Backstage Braun Strowman Update On His WWE Status

– It looks like we might not see Braun Strowman wrestle until the match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27 as he continues to recover from elbow surgery.

While Strowman defeated Baron Corbin at WWE TLC last night, he did not get physical and won the match with help from Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, and referee Heath Slater. @WrestleVotes noted after TLC that Strowman is not cleared to compete until the match with Lesnar at the Rumble.

– Fans on Twitter have pointed out how RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey wore ring gear similar to Chris Benoit for her win over Nia Jax at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. This is likely just a coincidence and no kind of tribute or nod from Rousey. You can see a look at her gear next to Benoit’s gear below:

