Ronda Rousey Close to Signing with WWE

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly close to signing a contract with WWE. Rousey and WWE are finalizing details of the contract, according to USA Today’s Martin Rogers. Rousey in a longtime WWE fan and once made an appearance for WWE at Wrestlemania 31 in an in-ring segment with The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey most notably attended the tapings for the Mae Young Classic, cheering on fellow Four Horsewoman Shayna Baszler.
