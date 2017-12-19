Ronda Rousey Entering The Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

There was immediate speculation on former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey being in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match after the big announcement from Stephanie McMahon on last night’s RAW. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that people within WWE who are scheduled to be in the match are under the impression that Rousey will be in as well.

As noted, the women’s Royal Rumble match will feature RAW and SmackDown Superstars competing for a women’s title shot at WrestleMania 34. There’s speculation on WWE NXT Superstars and stars from the past being brought in for the match but that has not been confirmed.

Rousey has trained at the WWE Performance Center recently, along with NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler. We noted back in October that WWE still had plans to do the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match at WrestleMania 34, with current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Rousey, Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

The 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.