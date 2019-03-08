Ronda Rousey Gets Mainstream Attention For “Going Off-Script”, Ripping Everyone In New Vlog

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is making mainstream media headlines today for a rant she did in the latest episode of her “Ronda on the Road” video blog, which you can see above. The video opens with a disclaimer for strong language.

Rousey claimed she went “off-script” during this week’s RAW. Rousey said “it wasn’t a promo” and that WWE gave her things to say in the segment but “I didn’t fucking say it.” She added, “It’s not a promo, it’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their fucking act anymore. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want.”

Rousey said WWE can choose to explain it how they want but “fuck them, everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much.” She continued, “Wrestling is scripted, it’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can fucking touch me.”

Rousey also addressed Becky Lynch during the video and referred to her by her real name. She said, “Becky pissed me off the most recently. You know what? I’m not even going to call her Becky. Rebecca Quinn talked shit about my husband and I told her I’d beat the fuck out of her the next time I saw her.”

Rousey is scheduled to appear at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, which will feature Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair. Lynch will be added to the Flair vs. Rousey WrestleMania 35 match to make it a Triple Threat if she wins, which has been the plan for some time.