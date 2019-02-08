Ronda Rousey Helping To Launch Suicide Prevention Center

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is involved with the opening of a new suicide prevention center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Above is video of Rousey speaking at the launch event on Thursday and below is video of Rousey talking to TMZ about the partnership.

This branch of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services will officially open on Friday, February 22. A press release issued this week noted that Didi Hirsch’s Suicide Prevention Center launched back in 1958 but this new standalone building in Los Angeles will be located at 10277 Olympic Boulevard, adding individual & family therapy to the services the Center already provides, and allowing them to nearly double the number of people that are answered on their Suicide Crisis Line.

Suicide prevention is a significant issue to Rousey as both her father and her grandfather took their own lives. Rousey has worked with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services for several years, and received their Erasing the Stigma Leadership Award back in 2014.

Rousey appeared with actress Melissa Rivers at Thursday’s event and stressed the importance of having a huge sign on the street, as a way to inform people struggling with suicidal thoughts that here is a place for them to come get help at.

Rousey also pushed the message of eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health, so more people will feel comfortable reaching out for help. She spoke to TMZ Sports, seen in the video below, and said, “My message that I would give is reach out don’t tough it out.”