As noted, Ronda Rousey reportedly suffered a broken hand in last night’s WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair and new RAW Women’s Champion and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. F4Wonline.com reports that Rousey broke her right hand while throwing punches in the match. The injury was described as significant.

As seen below, Lynch posted a photo of Alanis Morisette from her ‘Ironic’ music video and wrote about the injury. She wrote, “Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy.”

Stay tuned for updates on Rousey’s status. It’s rumored that besides tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn, last night was her final WWE appearance for the time being.