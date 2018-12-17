Ronda Rousey On Her Reputation After WWE TLC, AJ Styles – WWE Title Stat, WWE Star To Japan Indie

– Last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view marked the first time AJ Styles was the challenger in the WWE Title match at a pay-per-view since Elimination Chamber 2017. Styles lost to champion Daniel Bryan last night in San Jose. The 2017 Chamber pay-per-view saw Bray Wyatt win the WWE Title in a Chamber match that included then-champion John Cena, Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Baron Corbin.

– RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter after TLC last night and said she doesn’t give a damn about her bad reputation. As we’ve noted, Rousey retained over Nia Jax earlier in the night and then helped Asuka capture the SmackDown Women’s Title by defeating Charlotte Flair and former champion Becky Lynch in the TLC main event, presumably to fuel the Rousey vs. Flair vs. Lynch feud during WrestleMania 35 season. Rousey tweeted:

I don’t give a damn ‘bout my bad reputation #AndStill https://t.co/rnUaihdI0b — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 17, 2018

– WWE NXT UK Superstars were recently pulled from the Fight Club: Pro debut event in Tokyo, Japan at Korakeun Hall in January due to the new UK talent restrictions. WWE is making up for that by sending Akira Tozawa to the show. Below is the announcement from the promotion and WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick:

Given my relationship with @Fightclubpro over the years myself & their management team have came to an agreement to loan @TozawaAkira from #205Live – This will be an incredible show! #TrainFightWin https://t.co/f1vAg67Sym — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 16, 2018