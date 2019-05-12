Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has now taken an official break from in-ring appearances. This is reportedly so that she can start a family. The former Champion recently spoke to the UFC’s Megan Olivi and discussed her career in WWE. One of the most intriguing areas of discussion saw Ronda talk about her WrestleMania main event. Ronda also revealed if that main event was the ‘biggest moment’ of her career.

“Yeah, [WrestleMania 35] felt big,” Rousey said. “I think it just has to do with the time and the perspective. Me and Liz Carmouche felt bigger to me. Even though it was years ago and not as many people watched, it was at the Honda Center which holds maybe 16k-20k compared to WrestleMania where it was in front of maybe 80k people and millions watching. I just felt me and Carmouche was the most pivotal moment had to happen that way or women’s MMA would have ended before it started.”

Rousey elaborated further, saying that “with WrestleMania it just felt like all the stars were aligned and the whole universe was conspiring for us to succeed and there was not a single doubt in my mind that we would. For Carmouche, there were so many outside factors: the numbers had to do well, I had to win the match, but I had to win the match in an exciting way, and there were so many other factors I had to worry about.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription