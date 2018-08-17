Ronda Rousey Says WWE Is Like Broadway With Stunts, Praises Natalya

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with AMNY.com to promote WWE SummerSlam and the new Mile 22 movie with Mark Wahlberg.

Rousey praised Natalya when asked how instrumental it has been to have her helping on TV and behind the scenes.

“I’ve known Nattie years before I started wrestling. She teaches me so much technically, obviously but I was coming into a new environment, I was nervous and felt like the new kid in school,” Rousey said. “She really went out of her way to make me feel welcome and comfortable and part of the family. She’s been amazing since day one and I’m so lucky to have her as a friend.”

Regarding being in the ring as opposed to being on the set of Mile 22, Rousey said WWE almost seems like Broadway with stunts.

“WWE is live and you only get one shot. So a huge fight scene in Mile 22, which is a couple of minutes long took six weeks of rehearsals to get that one shot,” Rousey said. “So, imagine that you have a fight scene that long with that many moving parts and people but you have to choreograph it that day, memorize dialogue for before and after [the fight]. WWE almost seems like Broadway with stunts.”