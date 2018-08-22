Ronda Rousey Sends A Message To Stephanie McMahon Following RAW Attack

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram and wrote the following on RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon after the attack angle on Monday’s show:

“@stephaniemcmahon, I can’t deny the fact that you have been a driving force in the #WomensEvolution, everyone in the @wwe should be grateful for you – Including myself…. but like I said last night, the women’s evolution is about ALL of us. That title represents not the work of one person, but the accumulative effort of everyone woman that has ever pursued it. And as the new #RawWomensChampion it’s my charge to make sure every woman in that locker room get the respect she deserves, even from you @stephaniemcmahon.”