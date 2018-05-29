Ronda Rousey – Shark Week Update, Asuka vs. Carmella Tweet Deleted, Cedric Alexander Arrives (Video)

– WWE posted this video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander arriving to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina for tonight’s title defense against Buddy Murphy on WWE 205 Live. Cedric says he is more excited for this match than he was the tournament finals at WrestleMania 34 as his friends and family will be in attendance, including his mother. Cedric is from nearby Charlotte, NC. Cedric goes on and says a focus Murphy doesn’t scare him at all because there’s nothing he can do that Cedric hasn’t seen or done before.

– The WWE Twitter page previously announced Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella in a title match for tonight’s SmackDown but the tweet was quickly deleted as it was an error. Asuka vs. Carmella is still booked for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view but both Superstars are scheduled for tonight’s blue brand show.

– As noted, Ronda Rousey was recently in Fiji to film for Discovery’s Shark Week programming, which airs in late July. She posted this photo from a dive with sharks that will air on July 22nd. Rousey wrote: