Ronda Rousey To Make WWE China Live Event Debut

WWE has announced that they will return to Shanghai, China on Saturday, September 1st for a live event at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

This live event will be Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut for China. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are also advertised.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on their return to China:

WWE Live returns to China this September

SHANGHAI, China and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE will return to China for the third straight year when WWE Live Shanghai comes to the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday, Sept. 1. Tickets for WWE Live Shanghai are available at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, and can be purchased at www.damai.cn.

Fans attending WWE Live Shanghai will see WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey make her in-ring debut in the country, In addition to Ronda Rousey, as well as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Finn Bálor, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and many more.*

WWE Live Shanghai is presented in partnership with AEG Presents, a global player in live entertainment.

“We are thrilled that WWE Live Shanghai will be presented in partnership with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company,” said Robb Spitzer, Senior Vice President, Asia – AEG Presents. “AEG Presents is proud to be partnering with WWE for the first time in China and entertain people of all ages.”

“We are excited to return to Shanghai, demonstrating WWE’s commitment to our passionate and growing fan base in China,” said Jay Li, Vice President & General Manager, WWE Greater China. “Fans can look forward to seeing an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories.”

WWE programming, including Raw and SmackDown LIVE, airs live on PP Sports every Tuesday and Wednesday. Fans can also subscribe to WWE Network on PP Sports, which showcases WWE’s monthly live events and groundbreaking original series, including NXT and 205 Live; reality shows, such as Total Divas; documentaries; and classic matches from WWE’s storied history.

*Talent referenced and depicted above is subject to change.