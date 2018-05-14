Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax At WWE Money In The Bank?

As noted, Ronda Rousey and RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax are among the WWE Superstars in New York City today for the NBCUniversal Upfronts.

During a joint interview on the red carpet, Jax issued a challenge to Rousey for the upcoming WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

“We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title,” Rousey told E! News while on the red carpet. “I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her.”

Jax responded, “We can still get along for now, but once we get in the ring, it’s over. All bets are off, right?”

The two remained cordial during the interview and Rousey noted that they are professionals in the ring but can still be respectful outside of the ring.

“We’re professionals, so when we get in there, there’s a job to be done,” Rousey said. “When we’re outside of the ring, then we can still be respectful to each other. We all have the same goals. We’re all trying to lift the women’s division and to show people that we have more to offer than they’ve given us credit for in the past.”

WWE has not confirmed the Rousey vs. Jax match but Jax commented on possibly preparing to face the former UFC Champion.

“I’ve never been in a ring with somebody like Ronda,” Jax told E! News. “She’s one of a kind, so there definitely has to be an alternation to my regimen and I’m looking forward to it.”