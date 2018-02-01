Ronda Rousey’s Birthday, Shinsuke Nakamura – AJ Styles Exchange, HBK vs. Jake Roberts Video

– WWE Network has added more World Class Championship Wrestling content and more Mid-South Wrestling content as of late. Below is a clip featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts from February 1st, 1985 in Mid-South.

– Ronda Rousey turns 31 years old today.

– Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter today and responded to the tweet that WWE Champion AJ Styles wrote to him after the Royal Rumble win on Sunday. You can see the exchange below:

756 days since you beat me in Japan.

756 days since the last time we faced 1 on 1. 756 days since I’ve wanted my rematch. 69 days until I get my opportunity.

Nakamura. Styles. #WrestleMania — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 29, 2018