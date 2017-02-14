Rosa Mendes Releases Statement Announcing Her Retirement From WWE

WWE Diva and Total Divas cast-member Rosa Mendes took to social media to announce her retirement from WWE this week.

Mendes wrote via her official Instagram page that she will be leaving WWE to be with her family.

“Today is Jordan’s first birthday and it’s also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE,” wrote Mendes. “As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe.”

