Rousey Reacts To Winning The First WWE Women’s Main Event At MSG

Last night’s main event of the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City saw RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey retain her title over Nia Jax.

Rousey took to social media today and reacted to headlining MSG. She wrote, “Another day, another glass ceiling shattered. I’m so incredibly honored to share the ring with these amazing women in the first ever WWE women’s main event at @thegarden”

You can see all of Rousey’s MSG posts below: