Rumor Killer On WWE NXT Star Being Sent To Indie Shows Over Backstage Heat

Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to shoot down any rumors of The Velveteen Dream being sent to work upcoming EVOLVE shows due to backstage heat over his “Vince Call Me Up” tights at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” earlier this month.

Dream is set to face Austin Theory at EVOLVE 112 on September 7 in Joppa, MD and then Darby Allin at EVOLVE 113 on September 8 in Queens.

Sapolsky wrote the following, noting that this will be a homecoming for Dream:

Let's just kill this narrative now. Dream was requested by us because of his history at the MCW Arena in Joppa, MD. We wanted a homecoming. He was then asked to do Queens, to give the fans something special at La Boom. Dream was not "sent" by anyone, he agreed and wanted to. https://t.co/l3htPZHFln — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 30, 2018