Rumor Killer On WWE NXT Star Being Sent To Indie Shows Over Backstage Heat

By
Scott Lazara
-

Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to shoot down any rumors of The Velveteen Dream being sent to work upcoming EVOLVE shows due to backstage heat over his “Vince Call Me Up” tights at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” earlier this month.

Dream is set to face Austin Theory at EVOLVE 112 on September 7 in Joppa, MD and then Darby Allin at EVOLVE 113 on September 8 in Queens.

Sapolsky wrote the following, noting that this will be a homecoming for Dream: