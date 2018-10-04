Rumor On Major WWE Return Plans For Kurt Angle

It looks like WWE’s main focus for this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view won’t be the usual Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown theme.

There are plans to do a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match between teams captained by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin, according to the @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several WWE scoops in the last year so. There most likely will be matches with the red brand vs. the blue brand but Team Corbin vs. Team Angle is currently scheduled.

There’s no word yet on when Angle will be back on WWE TV but he was temporarily written out last month when RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon forced him into a vacation, naming Corbin as the Acting General Manager. It’s been reported that Angle has been training for a return to the ring, possibly for more than one match. It’s possible that the Survivor Series match could see the winning captain become the full-time General Manager.

The 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Hearing that Survivor Series won’t be focused to much, if at all, on RAW vs SmackDown this year. Good chance at a Team Corbin vs Team Angle matchup for RAW control. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 3, 2018