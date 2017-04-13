Rumor & Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman At Payback

There’s reportedly a good chance that the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match at Payback on April 30th will be some sort of gimmick match. On Wrestling Observer Live this week Dave Meltzer reported that he expects the match to be named an Ambulance Match or a Stretcher Match.

If the Reigns vs. Strowman match does happen, there’s a strong possibility we could see some outside interference from Brock Lesnar. WWE is reportedly setting up a Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match for this summer, and the interference could be a way to start building up that match on TV.

WWE Payback 2017 airs live on the WWE Network on April 30th from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.