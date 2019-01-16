Rumor On RAW Superstars Possibly Leaving WWE Soon

There are rumors on The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder possibly being on their way out of WWE.

There is reportedly concern within WWE that the two Superstars are finishing up with the company, according to Fightful. Their report did not say that Dawson and Wilder have outright asked for their releases, but that the company “has reason to be very fearful that The Revival are done or finishing up” after a situation at Monday’s RAW, which saw The Revival get a win over Lucha House Party.

Their source indicated that The Revival were “in line for a push” but that also changes on a weekly basis.

It was also noted that a release is anything but guaranteed as everything is handled on a case-by-case basis. It’s believed that All Elite Wrestling would naturally be an option for The Revival but that is speculation and the situation should be taken as a rumor for now. We will keep you updated on the story.