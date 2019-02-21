Rumor Updates On Kofi Kingston’s Push And The WWE Title Match At WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston’s momentum could end up deciding what the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 35 is.

There is some truth to the rumors of a returning Kevin Owens possibly challenging WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, according to @Wrestlevotes. However, the situation was described as “fluid” and it was noted that nothing for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania is set in stone as of now.

It was also noted that Kofi’s ongoing wave of momentum could still shake things up. A source noted to WV that they wouldn’t be shocked to see Kingston vs. Bryan for the title at WrestleMania 35.

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week that there was talk of having a returning Superstar as Bryan’s WrestleMania challenger, instead of someone he’s already been feuding with. There was speculation on everyone from Owens to Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Batista, and even names like The Undertaker, John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who is also rumored for a retirement match at WrestleMania.

Kofi is currently scheduled to challenge Bryan for the title at WWE Fastlane on March 10, which will be the final pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 35. Kofi was not the original choice for Bryan’s Fastlane opponent. As of Monday morning, Bryan was to face another Superstar at Fastlane but plans were changed on Monday afternoon due to the reactions to Kofi’s performance in last Tuesday’s Gauntlet Match on SmackDown, and then his performance at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday.