Rumored Line-Up For WrestleMania 35, WWE Trying To Load The Card Up

We’re less than one month away from WrestleMania 35 and WWE has just two matches announced for the biggest show of the year – Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
Flair vs. Rousey will be changed to a Triple Threat with Becky Lynch after Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view when Lynch faces Flair in a singles match to earn a spot in the WrestleMania 35 match. The rest of the WrestleMania 35 card should start to be locked down after Sunday’s pay-per-view and next week’s TV shows.
There’s still no word yet on what The Undertaker will be doing at WrestleMania but if he is booked at all, we should find out in the next few weeks or so.
It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that word from within WWE is that WrestleMania 35 will feature several multi-man or multi-team matches as they try to fit a loaded roster on the card.
Below is a look at the rumored card for WrestleMania 35, which takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It should be noted that most of these matches are just rumored and not confirmed by WWE or any source:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy
Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
TBA vs. Asuka
Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. WWE NXT Team vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe
Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental
TBA vs. Finn Balor
Batista vs. Triple H
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal