Rumored Names For SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 33

WWE appears to be planning for some surprise participants in the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is trying to keep the participants a secret aside from Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya, and Becky Lynch. Naomi may be cleared to return by WrestleMania on 4/2 in her hometown, and other rumored participants include Summer Rae, Tamina, and Eva Marie.

It’s still possible that WWE may bring back some names from the past to take part in the WrestleMania match. Some names reportedly being considered include Kelly Kelly, Victoria and Lita.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2nd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.