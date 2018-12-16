Rumored Reason Why Vince McMahon Will Appear on RAW

As previously noted, Vince McMahon will be appearing on RAW this coming Monday. Ratings have been hitting record lows recently, so something had to be done.

Now Mike Johnson of PWInsider has mentioned that he doesn’t think McMahon will be on the show regularly, but it is more of a way to kick off a new direction.

Johnson said, ”I don’t think he’ll be a regular character on the show as much as being the impetus to kick off a new direction.”

A new fresh direction hopefully will improve the show, which could then result in a ratings spike, which seems like what the company is looking to do.