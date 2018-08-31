Rumors On AJ Lee Returning To WWE Soon

Regarding recent online rumors of WWE talking to AJ Lee about returning to the company for the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was nothing to the rumors as of a few weeks ago. A WWE return for AJ seems very unlikely given the various circumstances. The Observer also points to how a deal between AJ and WWE would be very difficult, and how the whole situation with the lawsuit between WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann and AJ’s husband CM Punk could make a deal almost impossible, even with the suit being settled earlier this summer.

AJ retired from in-ring action in 2015 after leaving WWE. She later revealed in her 2017 book that she decided to retire after reaching her goals in the business and after discovering permanent damage to her cervical spine. She also cited the problems between Punk and WWE as being an issue. The pro wrestling world has seen crazier returns happen in the past but AJ returning would be a shocker.