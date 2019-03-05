Rumors On Dean Ambrose Going Around WWE

There were rumors going around WWE this weekend that said Dean Ambrose might be staying with the company, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. It should be noted that Alvarez did not report that Ambrose is staying, just that there are now rumors saying he’s not leaving.

WWE previously announced that Ambrose would not be renewing his contract when it expired in April, indicating his departure from the company, as had been reported by multiple sources. WWE’s statement read, “Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.”

It was reported that Ambrose had been unhappy with his position in the company for some time. It was also reported that he turned down a five-year contract with the company, worth a little more than seven figures per year.

WWE officials did not want Ambrose to leave, for obvious reasons, and Dave Meltzer noted that WWE officials had talked about pushing Ambrose hard on the way out, hoping that he might change his mind.

It’s also been reported that WWE officials have been hopeful that Reigns’ return could help change Ambrose’s mind, as we’ve noted. During a recent autograph session, Reigns was asked to give his thoughts on Ambrose leaving the company, according to WrestlingNews.co. Reigns gave the impression that he would work on Ambrose as he responded by saying, “We’re gonna work on that.”

As noted, it’s believed that tonight’s Fastlane go-home edition of RAW will feature a reunion of The Shield to set up a big multi-man match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. The match will end up being The Shield (Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins) vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a six-man match or an eight-man match with The Shield and Braun Strowman vs. Elias, Lashley, McIntyre and Corbin.