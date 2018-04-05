Rumors On Rusev Being Unhappy With His WWE Status

We noted before via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rusev may have been added to the WWE United States Title match at WrestleMania 34 due to the popularity of Rusev Day and their merchandise sales.

It looks like WWE may have added Rusev to the match because he was unhappy about how he was being used on SmackDown. PWInsider notes that there was talk about a month ago of Rusev pushing for his release due to how he was being used. A second source was unable to confirm the rumor but this could explain why he was moved from the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to the US Title match.

Rusev will face Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode and champion Randy Orton in the Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.

This rumor is interesting as Rusev joked about his release back on March 2nd due to a WWE Twitter poll that asked fans about the most memorable move from his career. You can see that exchange below:

We're narrowed it down; now YOU get to vote! What is the most memorable move of @RusevBUL's career? #WAMWednesday — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 28, 2018