Multiple sources have confirmed that the finish of the “Winner Takes All” WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and SmackDown & RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch went off as planned. There was no botched finish.

The finish with Lynch pinning Rousey was designed to protect Rousey and keep her character strong, according to Sports Illustrated. The controversial finish allows Rousey to say Lynch did not legitimately defeat her.

SI also reported that WWE officials reportedly have Rousey tentatively planned to face Lynch in a singles rematch at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020 from Tampa. Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials do want to do the rematch, but there’s no date for her return yet and there’s no date or plans confirmed for the rematch.

Rousey is expected to step away from WWE until then as she’s planned on having a child with Travis Browne for a while now. She will also need to recover from the broken hand that she suffered during the match while throwing punches.