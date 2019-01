There are lots of rumors going around today on The Undertaker possibly headlining the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class, but it looks like the graphics being circulated on Twitter are fake.

However, WWE Network sent out an e-mail today for the Superstars classic content uploads and as seen below, a graphic referred to Taker as a WWE Hall of Famer, along with Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. This could just be a typo.