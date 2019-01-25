Rumors On WWE Royal Rumble Match Surprises, Bray Wyatt Drops Weight?, Tatanka – Rumble

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt and The Velveteen dream have been discussed as possible Royal Rumble Match surprises for Sunday, according to a report from @Wrestlvotes. There’s no confirmation on their appearances but they have been discussed in talks for the past few weeks. It’s worth noting that Angle returned to the ring at a live event last weekend, losing a singles match to Baron Corbin.

– Speaking of Wyatt, it looks like he has dropped some weight as he prepares for a WWE TV return. As seen below, former WWE Superstar Tatanka tweeted a photo with Wyatt from the gym. Tatanka is also teasing a possible Rumble appearance on Sunday. You can see his tweets below: