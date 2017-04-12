Rusev, Lana, Charlotte & More Join SmackDown (Videos)

The Shining Stars are now on the blue brand roster after attacking American Alpha on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE SmackDown from Boston. Video of their arrival can be seen below.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon held an in-ring segment tonight to discuss the state of the SmackDown women’s division. He introduced Tamina Snuka and Charlotte Flair as new blue brand Superstars.

WWE also announced via video package that Sin Cara and Rusev are joining the SmackDown brand. It was later announced that Lana is coming to SmackDown as well. It appears she may be separate from Rusev but that has not been confirmed.

Below is the updated list of “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes:

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown

* David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW

* WWE United Sates Champion Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown from RAW (winner of Chris Jericho vs. Owens at Payback gets the roster spot)

* Jinder Mahal comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Sami Zayn comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Primo and Epico come to SmackDown from RAW

* Tamina Snuka comes to SmackDown

* Charlotte Flair comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Rusev comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Sin Cara comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Lana comes to SmackDown from RAW