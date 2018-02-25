Rusev On He & Lana Being Off WWE TV, The Velveteen Dream – Tyler Bate, More

– Below is new backstage video of Christy St. Cloud talking to The Velveteen Dream after his win over No Way Jose on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Tyler Bate briefly interrupts and that doesn’t sit well with Dream. Dream wants a sip of Bate’s water but he gets more than a sip. A match between Bate and Dream has been brewing for a few weeks now.

– Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a “SmackDown Special Attraction” match has been added to the March 16th RAW live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Owens’ scheduled appearance at World of Wheels in Winnipeg that same day has been nixed.

– Rusev tweeted the following photo of he and Lana this week, commenting on how they have been off WWE TV:

In case you missed us the past 2 weeks on #SmackDownLIVE here we are. Your chants are “DULY” noted pic.twitter.com/JNPl2im4c4 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 21, 2018

– Goldust is calling on fans to remember his “Rose Gold” tag team with Mandy Rose when they cast their Second Chance vote in WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge during Week 11. The team was one of the most popular MMC teams with fans online but they lost to Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in Week 4. Goldust wrote: